Scotland v England: 2020 Six Nations preview, team news & key stats

BBC Sport Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Team news, match preview and statistics for Saturday's match between Scotland and England at Murrayfield.
 England head coach Eddie Jones asserts that England will not be rotating their squad in their upcoming Six Nations games and will always pick the best 23. Jones has made several changes to the starting line up following a humbling opening defeat to France.

Scotland vs England: Calm before the storm [Video]Scotland vs England: Calm before the storm

Sky Sports News' James Cole previews Saturday's Six Nations clash between Scotland and England at Murrayfield.

England: Mitchell wary of Hastings threat [Video]England: Mitchell wary of Hastings threat

England defence coach John Mitchell says he is wary of the threat posed by Scotland's fly-half Adam Hastings ahead of their Calcutta Cup clash with Scotland.

Ireland v Wales: Six Nations 2020 preview, team news and key stats

Team news and match preview as Ireland host Wales in Saturday's Six Nations match at the Aviva Stadium (14:15 GMT).
BBC News Also reported by •Wales OnlineBBC SportBBC Local News

Sport24.co.za | Russell left out of Scotland squad for England Six Nations match

Finn Russell has not been recalled to the Scotland squad for their Six Nations clash against England on Saturday after missing the defeat to Ireland.
News24 Also reported by •Independent

