Probe: No engine failure in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash

FOX Sports Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Probe: No engine failure in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash
News video: No Sign Of Engine Failure In Kobe Bryant Chopper Crash, NTSB Report Finds

No Sign Of Engine Failure In Kobe Bryant Chopper Crash, NTSB Report Finds 00:28

 A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board found no evidence of engine failure in last month’s helicopter crash which killed basketball star Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others.

Engine Failure Not A Factor In Helicopter Crash That Killed Kobe, 8 Others [Video]Engine Failure Not A Factor In Helicopter Crash That Killed Kobe, 8 Others

The NTSB released new images showing how low the pilot was flying and the foggy conditions the morning Kobe and eight others were killed in the crash. They say the wreckage shows no evidence of engine..

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:26Published

NTSB: No Sign Of Engine Failure In Kobe Bryant Chopper Crash [Video]NTSB: No Sign Of Engine Failure In Kobe Bryant Chopper Crash

The 11-page NTSB report released Friday – which did not determine a cause for the crash -- stated that there was no sign that the helicopter's two engines failed before it went down in a fiery wreck.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:23Published


Probe: No engine failure in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal investigators say wreckage from the helicopter that crashed last month and killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others did not...
Investigators say no evidence of engine failure in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash

Wreckage from the helicopter that crashed last month and killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others did not show any outward evidence of engine failure,...
