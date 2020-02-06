Global  

Cavaliers believe trade for All-Star Drummond was 'steal'

FOX Sports Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Cavaliers believe trade for All-Star Drummond was 'steal'The Cavaliers believe they got a steal by acquiring two-time All-Star Andre Drummond before Thursday's NBA trading deadline
Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published < > Embed
News video: Pistons trade Drummond to Cavaliers at deadline

Pistons trade Drummond to Cavaliers at deadline 01:37

 The Pistons made a deal at the NBA trade deadline Thursday to send Andre Drummond to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Recent related news from verified sources

CLEVELAND (AP) — The victories have been scarce for the Cavaliers this season, overwhelmed by so many ugly losses, so many unwatchable moments. However,...
Seattle Times

Detroit Pistons trade Andre Drummond to Cleveland Cavaliers

Andre Drummond, a two-time All-Star center and the Detroit Pistons' longest- tenured player, has been dealt to the Cleveland Cavaliers at deadline.
USATODAY.com

