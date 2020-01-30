Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Investigators say wreckage from the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and 8 others showed no engine failure

Investigators say wreckage from the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and 8 others showed no engine failure

FOX Sports Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Investigators say wreckage from the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and 8 others showed no engine failure
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: NTSB's Preliminary Report Shows No Signs Of Engine Failure In Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash

NTSB's Preliminary Report Shows No Signs Of Engine Failure In Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash 02:07

 There's new information on the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others. A preliminary report by the NTSB now reveals the wreckage shows no signs the helicopter had an engine failure; CBS2's Valerie Castro reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Aviation expert weighs in on deadly helicopter crash [Video]Aviation expert weighs in on deadly helicopter crash

No evidence of outward engine failure in crash that killed Kobe Bryant.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:07Published

Engine Failure Not A Factor In Helicopter Crash That Killed Kobe, 8 Others [Video]Engine Failure Not A Factor In Helicopter Crash That Killed Kobe, 8 Others

The NTSB released new images showing how low the pilot was flying and the foggy conditions the morning Kobe and eight others were killed in the crash. They say the wreckage shows no evidence of engine..

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

What We Know About the Helicopter Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant

It may take months for federal investigators to determine what caused an aircraft carrying nine people to plummet into a Southern California hillside.
NYTimes.com

Genesis makes last-minute edit to Super Bowl ad to remove helicopter in wake of crash that killed Kobe Bryant, eight others

Genesis made a last-minute change to its Super Bowl ad, editing out a helicopter in the wake of the crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.