Fed Cup: Harriet Dart loses thriller to Viktoria Kuzmova - best shots

BBC Sport Friday, 7 February 2020
Watch some of the best shots as Harriet Dart loses a thrilling match against Viktoria Kuzmova, meaning Great Britain now trail Slovakia 2-0 in their Fed Cup qualifier.
News video: Watson, Dart lift lid on Fed Cup team-mates

Watson, Dart lift lid on Fed Cup team-mates 02:50

 Heather Watson and Harriet Dart answer quickfire questions on their Great Britain Fed Cup team-mates.

Dart ready to 'step up' as GB bid for place in Fed Cup Finals

British number three Harriet Dart says it is her "time to step up" as Great Britain chase a place in the Fed Cup Finals without top-ranked Johanna Konta.
BBC Sport

Fed Cup: Slovakia's Karolina Schmiedlova beats Great Britain's Heather Watson

Watch the best shots as Slovakia's Karolina Schmiedlova beats Great Britain's Heather Watson in straight sets in the opening match of their Fed Cup qualifier.
BBC Sport


