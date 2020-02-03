Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Man Utd allege that The Sun ‘encouraged’ attack on Ed Woodward’s home

Man Utd allege that The Sun ‘encouraged’ attack on Ed Woodward’s home

Team Talk Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Manchester United have filed a complaint to the Independent Press Standards' Organisation in relation to the attack on Ed Woodard's home

The post Man Utd allege that The Sun ‘encouraged’ attack on Ed Woodward’s home appeared first on teamtalk.com.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Photocopy-cat! Office puss launches relentless attack on printer [Video]Photocopy-cat! Office puss launches relentless attack on printer

Every time Rebecca needs to use her printer at home, her cat Louie will attack the paper as it comes out. The adorable clip, filmed on November 14 in Arizona, shows the cat sitting next to the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:12Published

Home Secretary outlines response to London attack [Video]Home Secretary outlines response to London attack

British Home Secretary Priti Patel said a police investigation is taking place after a man stabbed two people on a busy street in south London on Sunday (February 2).

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | Man Utd report The Sun over coverage of attack on executive's home

Manchester United reported The Sun to Britain's press regulator claiming the tabloid had prior knowledge of an attack on the home of Ed Woodward.
News24

Man Utd reports The Sun over vice-chairman home attack

The club claims the newspaper received advanced notice of the attack on its vice-chairman's home.
BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mufcnews2019

Manchester United News Man Utd allege that The Sun 'encouraged' attack on Ed Woodward's home https://t.co/jSWGG3IAdy https://t.co/0KuxHLSHHq 22 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.