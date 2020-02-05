Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Jay-Z hits back at Colin Kaepernick after sitting during national anthem at the Super Bowl

Jay-Z hits back at Colin Kaepernick after sitting during national anthem at the Super Bowl

Daily Star Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Jay-Z hits back at Colin Kaepernick after sitting during national anthem at the Super BowlJay-Z has come under fire after being spotted sitting down during the national anthem at the Super Bowl and Colin Kaepernick was among the first to call him out
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Jay-Z clarifies decision to remain seated during National Anthem at Super Bowl

Jay-Z clarifies decision to remain seated during National Anthem at Super Bowl 00:46

 Jay-Z has claimed he and his wife Beyonce weren't making a "silent protest" by choosing to remain seated during the U.S. National Anthem at the Super Bowl.

Recent related videos from verified sources

RIT graduate performs National Anthem at Super Bowl 51 [Video]RIT graduate performs National Anthem at Super Bowl 51

Kriston Lee Pumphrey signed the song with Luke Bryan performing

Credit: WROCPublished

Turlock reacts to Kaepernick's protest during anthem [Video]Turlock reacts to Kaepernick's protest during anthem

Residents in Colin Kaepernick's hometown react to his recent actions of standing and kneeling during the national anthem.

Credit: KGPE CBS 47 FresnoPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

Jay-Z tries to explain why he and Beyoncé stayed seated for the national anthem at the Super Bowl

Jay-Z tried to explain his partnership with the NFL in the days leading up to the Super Bowl. Then he went to the Super Bowl and was seen sitting during the US...
Lainey Gossip Also reported by •SOHHE! OnlineBelfast TelegraphTMZ.comBillboard.com

Jay-Z reveals why he sat during Super Bowl anthem; reflects on Kobe Bryant's life

Jay-Z explained why he and Beyoncé were sitting during the national anthem at the Super Bowl and also discussed his final words with Kobe Bryant.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •SOHHE! OnlineBelfast TelegraphTMZ.comBillboard.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.