Whitlock: The Battle for L.A. looks more like Mortal Kombat with Steve Ballmer ready to finish the Lakers Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

Jason Whitlock does his daily Whitlogue on the Clippers and Lakers. Whitlock explains how the Clippers landing Marcus Morris has Steve Ballmer and Clippers winning the Battle of L.A. over the Lakers. Jason Whitlock does his daily Whitlogue on the Clippers and Lakers. Whitlock explains how the Clippers landing Marcus Morris has Steve Ballmer and Clippers winning the Battle of L.A. over the Lakers. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this