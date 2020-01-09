Global  

MLBPA chief on Betts trade: Resolve it quickly

ESPN Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
MLBPA chief Tony Clark says "the proposed trades between the Dodgers, Red Sox, Twins, and Angels need to be resolved without further delay."
