💜Lakers & Titans💙 RT @ESPNLosAngeles: MLBPA chief on Betts trade: Resolve it quickly https://t.co/udmWesPZ9z https://t.co/2QtNSOWfMZ 7 minutes ago Dizzed.com MLBPA chief on Betts trade: Resolve it quickly https://t.co/XpHEhhDfkG 8 minutes ago Ron Bohning MLBPA chief on Betts trade: Resolve it quickly https://t.co/YAK9USbdO9 https://t.co/8U5xM8mra6 14 minutes ago Ike ihiekwe MLBPA chief on Betts trade: Resolve it quickly https://t.co/WciekN4KX4 via @ESPN App https://t.co/Hrh3xClY7f 14 minutes ago ㅤ @null MLBPA chief on Betts trade: Resolve it quickly MLBPA chief Tony Clark says "the https://t.co/Je08V0HKPI 15 minutes ago ㅤ @null MLBPA chief on Betts trade: Resolve it quickly MLBPA chief Tony Clark says "the https://t.co/rPSRBMucOW 16 minutes ago Jesse V MLBPA chief on Betts trade: Resolve it quickly https://t.co/zKGueNi3DZ via @ESPN App https://t.co/gZdwrdCQ79 17 minutes ago SportsGridUK MLBPA chief on Betts trade: Resolve it quickly https://t.co/uhzVw5kr8Q https://t.co/RDpktr9n12 17 minutes ago