Graeme Dott beats Tom Ford to reach World Grand Prix final

BBC Sport Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Graeme Dott beats Tom Ford 6-4 to reach the World Grand Prix final against either Neil Robertson or Kyren Wilson.
Judd Trump loses 4-3 to Kyren Wilson at World Grand Prix

Kyren Wilson beats defending champion and world number one Judd Trump to reach the quarter-finals of the World Grand Prix in Cheltenham.
BBC Sport

Mark Williams defies gout to beat Barry Hawkins at World Grand Prix

Mark Williams defies a bout of gout to beat Barry Hawkins 4-2 in the first round of snooker's World Grand Prix.
BBC News

