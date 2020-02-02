Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > South Africa in secret talks to exit Rugby Championship and join Six Nations - reports

South Africa in secret talks to exit Rugby Championship and join Six Nations - reports

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
South Africa in secret talks to exit Rugby Championship and join Six Nations - reportsSouth Africa are set to leave the Rugby Championship and form a seven-team Six Nations after the next World Cup in a move which could radically alter the international landscape of the sport, according to reports. The Daily Mail...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Eddie Jones: We always pick the best 23

Eddie Jones: We always pick the best 23 00:52

 England head coach Eddie Jones asserts that England will not be rotating their squad in their upcoming Six Nations games and will always pick the best 23. Jones has made several changes to the starting line up following a humbling opening defeat to France.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Middleton: England-Scotland a great rivalry [Video]Middleton: England-Scotland a great rivalry

England Women's coach Simon Middleton talks up the fierce rivalry between England and Scotland as the two nations set to face off in the Six Nations on Sunday.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:42Published

Eddie Jones: England's Six Nations defeat to France 'not a World Cup hangover' [Video]Eddie Jones: England's Six Nations defeat to France 'not a World Cup hangover'

Eddie Jones denied England's sluggish first-half performance in their 24-17 loss against France was the consequence of a World Cup hangover. Jonny May's brace of tries after the break couldn't drag..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

South Africa in talks to leave Rugby Championship and join Six Nations: report

A report suggesting South Africa could feature in an expanded Six Nations competition after the next Rugby World Cup is news to SANZAAR and Rugby Australia.
The Age Also reported by •Japan TodayBBC SportIndependentNews24Western GazetteBBC Local News

Six Nations 'Super Saturday' comes early as Calcutta Cup and Grand Slam eliminator set to define championship

Final weekend of the Six Nations is reserved for the special billing but Wales's trip to Dublin combined with the oldest rivalry in rugby offers a menu to be...
Independent


Tweets about this

nzstars

Scott Newman South Africa in secret talks to exit Rugby Championship and join Six Nations - reports, via @nzherald https://t.co/0g9K6cgSzK 55 minutes ago

FMPDoha

FM For real 😳😳😳 ...only worried about playing the ABs (when??????) as this is pivotal to Springboks standard South Afr… https://t.co/9nsDHvBknX 2 hours ago

GideonAswani

Gideon Aswani South Africa in secret talks to exit Rugby Championship and join Six Nations - reports, via @nzherald https://t.co/ZCpopAV0iZ 4 hours ago

ponsukekorotama

ぽんすけ RT @FOXSportsAUS: South Africa are in talks to quit the Rugby Championship and join the Six Nations, according to reports out of the UK LA… 5 hours ago

JamesMFCNZ

James RT @RugbyPass: @Springboks are set to leave the Rugby Championship and form a seven-team @SixNationsRugby after the next World Cup, accordi… 5 hours ago

Stick_Beetle

Paul Kneeshaw interesting and with the time zone the way the ARU is going maybe the right call for South Africa? https://t.co/eXg3byR00o 6 hours ago

Jitterry

How good is Buggy Let em go and bring in Japan and Fiji, all good Fox Sports: South Africa in secret talks to exit Rugby Championshi… https://t.co/L7sihspHqH 7 hours ago

thekiwicanary

Grant Stantiall Seven team seven nations I think works better...not sure how a 7 team 6 nations works.... South Africa in secret ta… https://t.co/grGQU6ANMD 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.