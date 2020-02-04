Global  

2nd ODI Live: Virat Kohli opts to bowl against NZ

IndiaTimes Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Check live cricket score, scorecard and ball by ball commentary of 2nd ODI match between India and New Zealand on Times of India
Ind vs NZ | ‘Unfortunate that Rohit can’t be a part of the ODI series’: Virat Kohli [Video]Ind vs NZ | ‘Unfortunate that Rohit can’t be a part of the ODI series’: Virat Kohli

Skipper Virat Kohli addressed a presser on the upcoming ODI series as India is all set to play New Zealand in the 1st ODI on Feb 05. Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the upcoming series due to a calf..

IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Virat Kohli and Co fined 80% of match fee for slow over-rate in Hamilton

India did not just lose the ODI series opener to New Zealand, but they were also fined 80 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate in...
DNA

Shreyas Iyer hits maiden ton; KL Rahul, Virat Kohli too shine in India's 347/4

*Hamilton:* Talented Shreyas Iyer hit his maiden century while KL Rahul and skipper Virat Kohli carried on their fine form as India dished out a clinical batting...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Zee News

