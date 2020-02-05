Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Live Cricket Score, India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI

Live Cricket Score, India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI

IndiaTimes Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Stay updated with Times of India for all the live score updates, ball by ball commentary and scorecard of 2nd ODI between India and New Zealand
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Post-match Analysis from Hamilton

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Post-match Analysis from Hamilton 05:19

 Riding on heroics of Ross Taylor, New Zealand beat India by four wickets in the first ODI of the three-match series at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Recent related videos from verified sources

India vs New Zealand | 2nd ODI preview: Ground report from Auckland [Video]India vs New Zealand | 2nd ODI preview: Ground report from Auckland

After losing the first ODI, India will look to level the three-match series in Auckland, where New Zealand doesn't enjoy a particularly good record.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:41Published

Watch: India sweat it out ahead of 2nd ODI against New Zealand [Video]Watch: India sweat it out ahead of 2nd ODI against New Zealand

India practiced ahead of 2nd ODI against New Zealand. 'Men in Blue' sweat it out in the practice session. India lost the 1st ODI against New Zealand by 4 wickets. Both teams will lock horns in 2nd ODI..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Live Cricket Score: India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI

Stay updated with Times of India for all the live score updates, ball by ball commentary and scorecard of 1st ODI between India and New Zealand
IndiaTimes

NZ vs IND: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal break 44-year-old record for India as they debut in Hamilton ODI

Team India are currently taking on New Zealand at the Seddon Park in the first ODI match of the three-match series.
DNA

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FirstpostSports

Firstpost Sports Australia are cruising towards a big total after India opted to bowl first in the T20I tri-series match. #AUSWvINDW… https://t.co/6n53D27avh 32 seconds ago

latestly

LatestLY LIVE | Back to back boundaries for Martin Guptill #INDvsNZ #NZvsIND #INDvNZ #NZvIND https://t.co/x00vTElOxy 59 seconds ago

CricketNDTV

CricketNDTV FOUR! Fine delivery from Bumrah but it takes the glove of Guptill and goes over the keeper. Lucky for the New Zeala… https://t.co/c00sinLCsM 1 minute ago

latestly

LatestLY LIVE | NZ 17/0 in 5 Overs #INDvsNZ #NZvsIND #INDvNZ #NZvIND https://t.co/x00vTElOxy 2 minutes ago

dna

DNA India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE: After 5 overs, the Kiwis score 17 for the fall of no wickets NZ 17/0 (5.0)… https://t.co/UHgbsj4ViZ 4 minutes ago

AVINASH49465394

AVI NASH RT @CricketNDTV: FOUR! Hit straight as an arrow by Nicholls and that's the first boundary of the match | NZ 15/0 in 4.3 overs #INDvNZ #NZv… 4 minutes ago

JollyLauz18

Laura Jolly RT @_hypocaust: Gardner c Sharma b Yadav 93 (57), the highest women's T20I score for Australia against India. Australia 150/4 (16.4) #A… 5 minutes ago

FirstpostSports

Firstpost Sports After a relatively quiet start, Nicholls shimmies down the track and plays a lovely lofted straight drive for the f… https://t.co/foZIt8KzTm 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.