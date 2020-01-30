Global  

Willian Jose? I don´t know if Barcelona will call – Sociedad president

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Real Sociedad president Jokin Aperribay said there has been no approach for Willian Jose but added “we all know Barcelona are looking for a striker”. Barca are looking to bolster their attack with Luis Suarez sidelined and Ousmane Dembele set to undergo hamstring surgery on Tuesday. The LaLiga champions are said to be confident of […]

