Leafs salvage victory over Ducks with Tavares' game-winner in dying seconds of OT

CBC.ca Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
John Tavares scored his second goal of the night at 4:53 of overtime as the Toronto Maple Leafs escaped with a 5-4 victory against Anaheim Ducks on Friday.
Canadiens shoot down Ducks in overtime to earn 2nd straight victory

Defenceman Jeff Petry scored 25 seconds into overtime to give the Montreal Canadiens a 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night.
