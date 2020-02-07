Leafs salvage victory over Ducks with Tavares' game-winner in dying seconds of OT

John Tavares scored his second goal of the night at 4:53 of overtime as the Toronto Maple Leafs escaped with a 5-4 victory against Anaheim Ducks on Friday.



