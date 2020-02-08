Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Maryland rallies to beat Illinois 75-66

Maryland rallies to beat Illinois 75-66

FOX Sports Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Maryland rallies to beat Illinois 75-66Anthony Cowan scored 20 points and ninth-ranked Maryland held on to beat No. 20 Illinois 75-66 on Friday night
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

No. 3 Maryland crushes Illinois [Video]No. 3 Maryland crushes Illinois

CHAMPAIGN -- No. 3 Maryland started the game on an 18-4 run and never looked back in a 94-49 win over Illinois Thursday night. The Illini drop to 8-13 overall and 3-5 in the Big Ten.

Credit: WCIAPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

Maryland rallies to beat Illinois 75-66

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Anthony Cowan scored 20 points and ninth-ranked Maryland held on to beat No. 20 Illinois 75-66 on Friday night. The Terrapins (19-4, 9-3...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX Sports

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.