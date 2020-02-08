Global  

Canadian soccer star Jordyn Huitema emerges to help clinch Olympic spot

CBC.ca Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Jordyn Huitema, 18, wasn't even born when Sinclair scored her first goal for Canada in 2000. But in the 72nd minute, with game hanging in the balance tied at zeroes, Huitema delivered.
Canadian women's soccer punches ticket to Tokyo after defeating Costa Rica

Canada qualified for the Tokyo Olympics with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Costa Rica on Friday, thanks to a 72nd-minute goal by teenager Jordyn Huitema in the...
CBC.ca


