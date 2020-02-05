Global  

Raptors pull away from Pacers 115-106 for 13th straight win

FOX Sports Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Raptors pull away from Pacers 115-106 for 13th straight winThe Toronto Raptors extended their franchise-record winning streak to 13 games behind 22 points from Serge Ibaka and 20 from Fred VanVleet
Raptors pull away from Pacers 115-106 for 13th straight win

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Serge Ibaka had 22 points and 10 rebounds and Fred VanVleet added 20 points Friday night, leading the Toronto Raptors past the Indiana...
Raptors vs. Pacers odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 7 predictions from computer model on 34-18 run

The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Friday's Raptors vs. Pacers matchup 10,000 times.
CBS Sports

