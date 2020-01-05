Global  

Tavares scores OT winner to lift Maple Leafs past Ducks 5-4

FOX Sports Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Tavares scores OT winner to lift Maple Leafs past Ducks 5-4John Tavares scored his second goal of the game at 4:53 of overtime, lifting the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks
News video: Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Anaheim Ducks - Game Highlights

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Anaheim Ducks - Game Highlights 02:42

 Watch the Game Highlights from Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Anaheim Ducks, 02/07/2020

John Tavares tips in the pass from Mitch Marner, beating Ryan Miller and giving the Maple Leafs a 5-4 win in overtime

Justin Bieber watches on as friend Auston Matthews scores and leads the Toronto Maple Leafs to victory over the Islanders

TORONTO (AP) — John Tavares scored his second goal of the game at 4:53 of overtime, lifting the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on...
John Tavares scored his second goal of the night at 4:53 of overtime as the Toronto Maple Leafs escaped with a 5-4 victory against Anaheim Ducks on Friday.
