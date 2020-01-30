Watch WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX in 3 minutes | SMACKDOWN IN 3

Global  

FOX Sports Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Watch WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX in 3 minutes | SMACKDOWN IN 3WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX started off with John Morrison and the Miz reintroducing The Dirt Sheet as well as Goldberg appearing to challenge The Fiend for his WWE Universal Championship. Relive WWE Friday Night SmackDown in just 3 minutes.
