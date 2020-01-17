Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma guide India to seven-wicket win over Australia in women Tri-series 2020

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma guide India to seven-wicket win over Australia in women Tri-series 2020

Zee News Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Chasing 174, India got off to a quickfire start as openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana put on 70 runs in the opening six overs. With India looking in firm control, Australia finally got the breakthrough in the ninth over as Ellyse Perry dismissed Verma (49), reducing India to 85/1.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

India beat Australia to win ODI series; Virat Kohli breaks MS Dhoni's record [Video]India beat Australia to win ODI series; Virat Kohli breaks MS Dhoni's record

India beat Australia to clinch the One-Day International series.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:59Published

India sweat it out for comeback against Australia [Video]India sweat it out for comeback against Australia

India sweat it out for comeback against Australia

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Harmanpreet Kaur stars as India eves defeat England in tri-series opener

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur combined with Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues to take her team to a conformatble win over England in the women's triangular...
Zee News

India eves look for batting improvement against England

*Melbourne:* The Indian women's cricket team will have to address its batting woes when it takes on England Women in a crucial league match of the T20 tri-series...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.