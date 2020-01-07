Sydney derby postponed due to torrential rain

Saturday, 8 February 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

The Sydney derby between A-League leaders Sydney FC and Western Sydney Wanderers has been postponed due to torrential rain. A near sold-out crowd was expected to attend Saturday’s blockbuster showdown at Jubilee Stadium, however, heavy rain forced Football Federation Australia (FFA) to postpone the fixture. The match will be rescheduled for another date. “With over […]



