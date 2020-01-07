Global  

Sydney derby postponed due to torrential rain

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
The Sydney derby between A-League leaders Sydney FC and Western Sydney Wanderers has been postponed due to torrential rain. A near sold-out crowd was expected to attend Saturday’s blockbuster showdown at Jubilee Stadium, however, heavy rain forced Football Federation Australia (FFA) to postpone the fixture. The match will be rescheduled for another date. “With over […]

Severe weather warning issued as torrential rain lashes Sydney

Sydney could receive up to 130 millimetres of rain on Friday alone, with the worst of the weather set to hit the city by the afternoon and evening.
The Age

Sydney derby postponed due to waterlogged pitch and forecast of more rain

The Sydney A-League derby has been postponed after the pitch at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium was deemed unsafe for play.
The Age


