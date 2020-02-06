Global  

US citizen dies of coronavirus in Wuhan

IndiaTimes Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
A US citizen has died from the new coronavirus at the epicentre of the epidemic in China, the US embassy said Saturday, in what appeared to be the first confirmed foreign death from the outbreak.
