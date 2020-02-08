Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Oldest woman voter in Delhi gets inked at 111

Oldest woman voter in Delhi gets inked at 111

IndiaTimes Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
At 111, Kalitara Mandal has lost all her teeth but definitely not her appetite for fish and the will to participate in elections as the oldest voter in Delhi on Saturday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Delhi: Long voter queues at Shaheen Bagh, tight security at CAA protest hub [Video]Delhi: Long voter queues at Shaheen Bagh, tight security at CAA protest hub

Long voter queues were seen in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:05Published


Tweets about this

seyrup

Bharath Reddy RT @ndtv: Bangladesh-born woman, oldest Delhi voter, set to get finger inked at 111 https://t.co/ydPQkGq6XY https://t.co/ctb0wAx3YJ 2 minutes ago

metacapitalism

metaCapitalism Age is no barrier: 110yo woman who took part in NEARLY ALL Indian elections, shows up again at New Delhi vote — RT… https://t.co/kHfMcryLsT 2 minutes ago

amit02903101

amit RT @CNNnews18: Mandal's grandson Suraj, 30, said she is willing to go to the polling station to exercise her franchise and the family will… 2 minutes ago

krishnatre_sid

Siddhartha Sharma RT @livemint: #DelhiElections2020 | 111 year-old woman casts her vote, oldest voter in city #ElectionsWithMint https://t.co/7L2LYKzOcZ h… 2 minutes ago

livemint

Livemint #DelhiElections2020 | 111 year-old woman casts her vote, oldest voter in city #ElectionsWithMint… https://t.co/3st42fFBko 4 minutes ago

CNNnews18

News18 Mandal's grandson Suraj, 30, said she is willing to go to the polling station to exercise her franchise and the fam… https://t.co/GsTfYbkdAw 8 minutes ago

Moushette

Moushette RT @NewIndianXpress: @Shekharyadav02 @DrSJaishankar @parveennegi1 @RahibaParveen #DelhiElections2020: Centenarian Kalitara Mandal, the olde… 9 minutes ago

IamPrince167

𝓟𝓻𝓲𝓷𝓬𝓮 RT @IndianPrism: Delhi's oldest voter, 111 yo Kalitara Mandal has lived through two partitions (1947 & 1971) and participated in every elec… 21 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.