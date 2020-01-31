Coronavirus live: Toll rises to 722 in China

Ahlain News Coronavirus live updates: China's death toll rises to 636 as total cases cross 31,000 This is a live blog. Please… https://t.co/9X5MHaaczp 13 minutes ago

Kamil Pegad #CoronavirusOutbreak LIVE updates: US citizen dies in Wuhan, toll rises to 722 in China https://t.co/n8GtkPMuRV 18 minutes ago

Wulfette RT @IndianExpress: #CoronavirusOutbreak LIVE updates: US citizen dies in Wuhan, toll rises to 722 in China https://t.co/Wlmsn0c8qz 23 minutes ago

GKLorag AG RT @bsindia: #Coronavirus LIVE: Epidemic in #China to become deadlier than #SARS2 Tune in for LIVE updates #coronavirus india #Coronaviru… 25 minutes ago

Business Standard #Coronavirus LIVE: Epidemic in #China to become deadlier than #SARS2 Tune in for LIVE updates #coronavirus india… https://t.co/GfMPzYVxgR 30 minutes ago

maheshsdalvi Coronavirus outbreak LIVE updates: US citizen dies in Wuhan, toll rises to 722 in China https://t.co/lLFGqQ3TDF https://t.co/z8wGwmLagH 35 minutes ago

Lakshmi RT @IndianExpress: #CoronavirusOutbreak LIVE updates: As toll rises to 722, epidemic likely to become deadlier than SARS https://t.co/Wlms… 36 minutes ago