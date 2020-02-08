Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Goldberg

Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Goldberg

FOX Sports Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. GoldbergWho’s next for Goldberg? Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. Might meets fright for the Universal Championship at WWE Super ShowDown.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Goldberg to face 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt for the WWE Universal title at Super Showdown

The Iconic WWE superstar Goldberg made a grant return to WWE on SmackDown last week via satellite and addressed a certain issue which has not been resolved....
Mid-Day Also reported by •CBS Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.