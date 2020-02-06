Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Barcelona feel 'victimised' by referees after failed penalty shout vs Athletic Bilbao

Barcelona feel 'victimised' by referees after failed penalty shout vs Athletic Bilbao

Daily Star Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Barcelona feel 'victimised' by referees after failed penalty shout vs Athletic BilbaoBarcelona went crashing out of the Copa del Rey at Athletic Bilbao on Thursday and are struggling for form at the moment
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Barcelona, Real Madrid knocked out of Copa del Rey

Barcelona, Real Madrid knocked out of Copa del Rey*Madrid:* Barcelona and Real Madrid both crashed out of the Copa del Rey on Thursday night as Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad pulled off a shock Basque double...
Mid-Day Also reported by •SoccerNews.comBelfast TelegraphSeattle TimesWorldNewsFOX Sports

Pique: Barcelona dressing room united and we can still win LaLiga and Champions League

Gerard Pique said Barcelona’s dressing room was united despite the LaLiga champions suffering a crushing blow in an already troubling week, eliminated by...
SoccerNews.com


Tweets about this

finalwhi

The Final Whistle Barcelona went crashing out of the Copa del Rey at Athletic Bilbao on Thursday and are struggling for form at the m… https://t.co/CPZOiNWL2C 23 minutes ago

Cleansheet

CleanSheet ⚽🏟️🥅 Barcelona feel 'victimised' by referees after failed penalty shout vs Athletic Bilbao https://t.co/W4I5CBRj1X https://t.co/WHLBX9lUU5 32 minutes ago

fbbsix

Super League Barcelona feel 'victimised' by referees after failed penalty shout vs Athletic Bilbao https://t.co/e2XzuyFvJc 53 minutes ago

GoalShakers

Football Goals & Highlights Barcelona feel 'victimised' by referees after failed penalty shout vs Bilbao #SoccerNews #soccer #sports https://t.co/zAt0RfyztW 55 minutes ago

indermethil

inder methil Barcelona feel victimised by referees - sources https://t.co/QC1f7vr5z2 via @ESPN App https://t.co/jh1iw8bY76 4 hours ago

silviodifede

Silvio #GallantTimeInBigD Di Fede 🌈🌍🌎🌏🌈 Poveri cuccioli Sources: Barcelona feel victimised by referees https://t.co/0fIJv7LapR 10 hours ago

footballfbb

Footy News & Bets Sources: Barcelona feel victimised by referees https://t.co/s3hErvcNNl 12 hours ago

Football_sins

Football Sins New post (Barcelona feel victimised by referees, De Jong should have had penalty decision vs. Bilbao - sources) has… https://t.co/S9TUIrN1hQ 14 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.