Barcelona, Real Madrid knocked out of Copa del Rey

*Madrid:* Barcelona and Real Madrid both crashed out of the Copa del Rey on Thursday night as Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad pulled off a shock Basque double to reach the semi-finals. Barca were beaten 1-0 by Bilbao at San Mames, where Inaki Williams scored a dramatic 93rd-minute winner, after la Real had seen off Madrid 4-3


