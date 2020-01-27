Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Barcelona, Real Madrid knocked out of Copa del Rey

Barcelona, Real Madrid knocked out of Copa del Rey

Mid-Day Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Barcelona, Real Madrid knocked out of Copa del Rey*Madrid:* Barcelona and Real Madrid both crashed out of the Copa del Rey on Thursday night as Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad pulled off a shock Basque double to reach the semi-finals. Barca were beaten 1-0 by Bilbao at San Mames, where Inaki Williams scored a dramatic 93rd-minute winner, after la Real had seen off Madrid 4-3...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Everything you need to know about the 'Copa del Rey' quarter-finals [Video]Everything you need to know about the 'Copa del Rey' quarter-finals

The ‘Copa del Rey’ quarter-finals kick off tomorrow night and we can't wait to see how everything turns out! Here are some deets that could affect how each team does. Do you think your team will..

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:29Published

CREXi Raises $30 Million for Commercial Real Estate Tech Platform [Video]CREXi Raises $30 Million for Commercial Real Estate Tech Platform

The company raised the Series B funding led by the real estate arm of Mitsubishi to build out its three-pronged business model: a subscription service for brokers, an analytics service for tracking..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Zinedine Zidane urges Real Madrid to bounce back from Copa del Rey exit

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane offered no excuses after the LaLiga leaders were dumped out of the Copa del Rey following a 4-3 home defeat by Real Sociedad.
Belfast Telegraph

Odegaard scores as Real Sociedad shock Real Madrid in Copa del Rey

On-loan Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Odegaard scores against his parent club to help send Real Madrid out of the Copa del Rey in a seven-goal thriller.
BBC News


Tweets about this

endy_obi

E__🌹 RT @TrollFootball: Real Madrid: Knocked out of the Copa Del Rey quarter finals. Barcelona: https://t.co/GVQzO5xbCQ 10 minutes ago

Ronny_Von_Funny

Joe RT @Khrissyjesus33: Real Madrid got knocked out of Copa Del Rey because Casemiro was sick Barcelona got Knocked out because Busquets score… 12 minutes ago

SKILLZ1989

stalley RT @SquawkaNews: 19:55: Real Madrid knocked out 21:53: Barcelona knocked out Mirandés, Granada, Real Sociedad and Athletic Club are the 20… 2 hours ago

sultanmahimi

Sultan Mahimi RT @sportz_hub: For the first time since 2010, the Copa del Rey final will feature neither Barcelona nor Real Madrid. Quique Setién's sid… 2 hours ago

ewolkcin

Nick Lowe ☘ RT @sidlowe: Morning. Had the weirdest dream....two Basque teams knocked out Real Madrid and Barcelona on the same night, one after the oth… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.