Nikki Bella admits shock over unplanned pregnancy

Mid-Day Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
WWE legend John Cena's former fiance, Nikki Bella has revealed she almost freaked out after discovering that she was pregnant. Former American wrestler Nikki, 36, is currently engaged to Russian dancer Artem Chingvintsev.

And a week after Nikki broke the news of her pregnancy, she said that it came as a shock because the...
 Nikki Bella was ready to 'freak and run' before pregnancy She and her twin sister Brie Bella recently revealed they are both expecting babies within a few weeks of one another and for Nikki, the news came as a shock because she wasn't trying for a baby with fiance Artem Chingvintsev and was feeling...

