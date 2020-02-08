Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Delhi polls: Alka Lamba tries to slap AAP worker

Delhi polls: Alka Lamba tries to slap AAP worker

IndiaTimes Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Congress's Chandni Chowk candidate Alka Lamba on Saturday got into an altercation with an AAP worker outside a polling booth, a purported video of which has gone viral.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Delhi Assembly polls: Alka Lamba attempts to slap AAP worker| OneIndia News

Delhi Assembly polls: Alka Lamba attempts to slap AAP worker| OneIndia News 02:03

 Congress candidate and former AAP MLA Alka Lamba attempted to slap an AAP worker at a polling booth in Delhi over a comment on her son. It is not clear what the AAP worker said that caused Lamba to lash out. She just missed hitting the man, who was promptly escorted away by the police. The entire...

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Caught On cameras: Congress' Alka Lamba tries to slap AAP cadre at polling booth

According to reports, the AAP worker passed some derogatory remarks on Lamba after which she tried to slap him in retaliation.
Zee News


Tweets about this

iBirjuBaba

Birju Delhi polls: Alka Lamba tries to slap AAP worker https://t.co/WqnUWljbir 9 minutes ago

News18Politics

Delhi Election Updates Delhi Elections 2020 LIVE Updates: Congress' Alka Lamba Gets Into Tussle With AAP Worker; 22% Voting Till 1pm… https://t.co/HkCFi7ugEv 9 minutes ago

247natw

247newsaroundtheworld https://t.co/0JGt1jukfu polls: Alka Lamba tries to slap AAP worker https://t.co/fnUU7jWPWn 13 minutes ago

RaveeGovin

Ravee Govin Watch: Alka Lamba tries to slap AAP worker at polling booth over comment on her son https://t.co/1nIhKhfffu via @indiatoday 13 minutes ago

indusscrolls

Indus Scrolls #DelhiElection: Cong candidate Alka Lamba assaults APP worker https://t.co/PgwMMpnoQJ #DelhiElection2020… https://t.co/Pr8ju5KbC3 15 minutes ago

Rudra_Aksh27

SuryaVeer 🇮🇳 Delhi polls: Alka Lamba tries to slap AAP worker. Former AAP leader, now contesting on Cong ticket from Chandni C… https://t.co/qZ2vOnIVRP 19 minutes ago

TheTimesOfAAP

The Times of AAP Delhi Elections 2020 LIVE Updates: Congress' Alka Lamba Gets Into Tussle With AAP Worker; Arvind Kejriwal Makes Spe… https://t.co/2Ab9sDjR2j 39 minutes ago

somsirsa

Somsirsa Chatterjee Delhi polls: Alka Lamba tries to slap AAP worker https://t.co/9VxyKkD5nE https://t.co/bCIy79092r 43 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.