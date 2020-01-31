Live Super Rugby updates: Waratahs v Blues

Saturday, 8 February 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

All the action as the Waratahs host the Blues in Super Rugby. ‌ Injuries have forced the Blues to make changes to their attack early in the Super Rugby season, with Rieko Ioane, Tony Lamborn and Alex Hodgman joining... All the action as the Waratahs host the Blues in Super Rugby. ‌ Injuries have forced the Blues to make changes to their attack early in the Super Rugby season, with Rieko Ioane, Tony Lamborn and Alex Hodgman joining... 👓 View full article

