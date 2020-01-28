Saturday, 8 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Ian Wright says Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has improved Granit Xhaka, Lucas Torreira and Shkodran Mustafi since his appointment. The Spanish head coach took over the reins of the north London side from Unai Emery back in December following Freddie Ljungberg’s brief stint as caretaker boss. Arteta has found life tough as Gunners boss so […]



The post Ian Wright names three Arsenal players who Mikel Arteta has improved appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

