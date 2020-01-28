Global  

Ian Wright names three Arsenal players who Mikel Arteta has improved

Saturday, 8 February 2020
Ian Wright says Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has improved Granit Xhaka, Lucas Torreira and Shkodran Mustafi since his appointment. The Spanish head coach took over the reins of the north London side from Unai Emery back in December following Freddie Ljungberg’s brief stint as caretaker boss. Arteta has found life tough as Gunners boss so […]

The post Ian Wright names three Arsenal players who Mikel Arteta has improved appeared first on The Sport Review.
News video: Ozil, Lacazette 'happier' under Arteta

Ozil, Lacazette 'happier' under Arteta 00:26

 Arsenal players Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette say there is a more 'togetherness' in the squad since the arrival of head coach Mikel Arteta.

Arteta: We have to improve [Video]Arteta: We have to improve

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says his side have to improve their quality and that the players are very far from where the Spaniard wants them to be during their 0-0 draw against Burnley in the Premier..

Mikel Arteta not expecting good news on Shkodran Mustafi injury [Video]Mikel Arteta not expecting good news on Shkodran Mustafi injury

Mikel Arteta fears Shkodran Mustafi suffered a nasty ankle injury in Arsenal’s 2-1 FA Cup win at Bournemouth. Mustafi was carried off on a stretcher having landed awkwardly as the Gunners secured a..

Ian Wright slams ‘delusional’ Unai Emery after former Arsenal boss criticised attitude of Gunners players

Ian Wright has labelled Unai Emery ‘delusional’ after the former Arsenal boss claimed the club had been on a downward slope until he arrived. The 48-year-old...
Serie A giants could hand Mikel Arteta huge opportunity at Arsenal this summer - opinion

Selling Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would allow Mikel Arteta to fix some of Arsenal's problems.
