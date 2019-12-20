Premier League clubs are queuing up to sign Jadon Sancho. But, Borussia Dortmund will not be rushed in parting with the England teenager. Dortmund are reportedly determined to make the most of a strong Euro 2020 for the 19-year-old. TOP STORY – DORTMUND WON’T RUSH SANCHO SALE Borussia Dortmund will take their time over […] The post Rumour Has It: Dortmund in no hurry to sell Man Utd & Chelsea target Sancho, Messi wants Barca stay appeared first on Soccer News.



