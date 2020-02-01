Global  

Dame furious after missed call: 'Cost us a game'

ESPN Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers were livid Friday night after a missed goaltending violation at the end of their game against the Utah Jazz denied the Blazers a shot at tying the score.
