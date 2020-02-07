Global  

SBI, 3 others cut deposit, loan rates

IndiaTimes Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
State Bank of India (SBI) and three other public sector banks have reduced interest rates on loans as well as deposits after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reduced the cost of funds for banks in its monetary policy. Following the rate cut, the maximum return on SBI’s fixed deposits stands at 6%.
