Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp creates history, secures record-breaking Manager of the Month win

Zee News Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Jurgen Klopp becomes the first manager ever to win the Premier League 'Manager of the Month' award five times in a single edition of the Premier league.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Aldridge: Jones can save Klopp millions [Video]Aldridge: Jones can save Klopp millions

Liverpool youngster Curtis Jones has star quality and can save manager Jurgen Klopp millions in the transfer market, says former club striker John Aldridge.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:47Published

Jurgen Klopp: Nobody here is relaxed [Video]Jurgen Klopp: Nobody here is relaxed

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says no one at the club is relaxed, despite Liverpool's lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Absent Klopp 'delighted' with Liverpool win - so did he make right decision to stay away?

Absent Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is "delighted" as the youngest team in the club's history beat Shrewsbury 1-0 to reach the FA Cup fifth round.
BBC News Also reported by •BBC Sport

EPL: No need for Reds to be busy in winter, says Klopp

*Liverpool:* Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said the Reds' forward planning meant there was no need to be busy in the January transfer window as they close in on...
Mid-Day Also reported by •News24

