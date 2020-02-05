2nd ODI: New Zealand beat India by 22 runs to seal series 2-0
Saturday, 8 February 2020 () India suffered a 22-run defeat at the hands of New Zealand in the second one-dayer to lose the three-match series at Eden Park on Saturday. Martin Guptill and Ross Taylor smashed half-centuries as NZ survived to post a competitive 273 for 8 in 50 overs. Defending the total, the Kiwi bowlers were right on the money as they dismissed India for 251 in 48.3 overs.
India practiced ahead of 2nd ODI against New Zealand. 'Men in Blue' sweat it out in the practice session. India lost the 1st ODI against New Zealand by 4 wickets. Both teams will lock horns in 2nd ODI..
