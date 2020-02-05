Global  

2nd ODI: New Zealand beat India by 22 runs to seal series 2-0

IndiaTimes Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
India suffered a 22-run defeat at the hands of New Zealand in the second one-dayer to lose the three-match series at Eden Park on Saturday. Martin Guptill and Ross Taylor smashed half-centuries as NZ survived to post a competitive 273 for 8 in 50 overs. Defending the total, the Kiwi bowlers were right on the money as they dismissed India for 251 in 48.3 overs.
