CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Cricket-NZ bowlers seal 22-run victory, series win over India

Reuters India Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
An ill Tim Southee and superb debut from Kyle Jamieson helped New Zealand to a tense 22-run victory over India in their second one day international at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday and clinch the three-match series with a game to spare.
