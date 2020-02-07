Global  

Big Bash League: Sydney Sixers beat Melbourne Stars to win title

BBC Sport Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Sydney Sixers win the 2019-20 Big Bash League title with a 19-run victory over Melbourne Stars in a rain-shortened final at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
