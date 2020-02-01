Global  

Birmingham City fans will love what Lukas Jutkiewicz did after destroying Bristol City

Tamworth Herald Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Birmingham City fans will love what Lukas Jutkiewicz did after destroying Bristol CityBirmingham City news - Jutkiewicz scored the 100th goal of his club career as BCFC recorded a 3-1 win against Bristol City.
Recent related news from verified sources

Bristol City 1-3 Birmingham City: Robins miss chance to go third in Championship

Bristol City miss the chance to go third in the Championship, despite scoring a first-minute opener against Birmingham.
BBC News Also reported by •Tamworth Herald•Sutton Coldfield Observer•Nottingham Post

Birmingham City fans protest club’s owners with humorous ‘Get Dong Out Now’ banner during Nottingham Forest clash

Birmingham City supporters showed their frustration at the club’s ownership during their clash with Nottingham Forest on Saturday. Fans unveiled a banner soon...
talkSPORT

