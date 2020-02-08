Sports News Kentucky vs. Tennessee odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 8 predictions from model on 33-15 run https://t.co/ESGCq4rSMs 9 hours ago Sports News Kentucky vs. Tennessee: Prediction, pick, odds, point spread, basketball game, line, tip time, preview https://t.co/GP7NscXYXE 20 hours ago Gregory Stamper RT @wildcatnews: SEC Odds For Saturday: Kentucky +3 at Auburn Florida -11.5 at Vanderbilt Missouri +5 at S. Carolina Tennessee +6.5 at Mis… 1 week ago Oscar Combs SEC Odds For Saturday: Kentucky +3 at Auburn Florida -11.5 at Vanderbilt Missouri +5 at S. Carolina Tennessee +6.5… https://t.co/WWCJPUi80u 1 week ago