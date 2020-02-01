One News Page (United Kingdom) Birmingham City fans will love what Lukas Jutkiewicz did after destroying Bristol City: https://t.co/2fNV8Dam7X 1 hour ago

Birmingham NewsHound Birmingham City fans will love what Lukas Jutkiewicz did after destroying #BCFC #KRO #bluesLIVE #FNH https://t.co/S5JpbGnnE1 2 hours ago

Will Larkin RT @CRT73703057: Fair fucks to Birmingham best away fans I’ve seen at the gate this season and that Bellingham is different gravy. Baker an… 12 hours ago

Roy Jessep @mikecawston Yes Mr Law. The Fans have had Enough of Sullivan, Gold & Brady!! They have ruined outr Club( WHUFC) ju… https://t.co/IUrO9s2XWk 2 days ago

Coventry City Poland RT @Coventry_City: PARKING: There will not be any on-site parking available to book for Tuesday's Emirates FA Cup replay vs Birmingham City… 1 week ago