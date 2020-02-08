Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Brisbane Roar 2-1 Adelaide United: Aldred completes comeback

Brisbane Roar 2-1 Adelaide United: Aldred completes comeback

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Tom Aldred scored the winner with his first A-League goal as Brisbane Roar came from behind to end Adelaide United’s three-game winning run with a 2-1 victory at a sodden Suncorp Stadium. After a fiery but goalless first half, Ben Halloran put Adelaide ahead against his former club by superbly picking out the bottom-left corner […]

The post Brisbane Roar 2-1 Adelaide United: Aldred completes comeback appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SportNe29208748

Sport News Brisbane Roar 2-1 Adelaide United: Aldred completes comeback https://t.co/5VtjMVnPEJ #sport #news #soccer 22 seconds ago

footydownunder

Footy Down Under #ALEAGUE Brisbane Roar 2 Adelaide United 1 13 minutes ago

Rob_Lucas

Rob Lucas RT @FOXFOOTBALL: At 15 years and 320 days old Mohamed Toure has made history for Adelaide United!! 📺 Watch LIVE on Fox Sports 505 📝 BLOG:… 38 minutes ago

footballchik86

Marty ⚽️❤️🖤⚪️💜💙💛 RT @Val61: ⏰ MATCH REPORT: Adelaide United lose but unearth another talent. 🙏 Mohamed is 15 😮 https://t.co/GtWa4VnDMC @NewsFootballAUS @Th… 2 hours ago

Val61

Val Migliaccio ⏰ MATCH REPORT: Adelaide United lose but unearth another talent. 🙏 Mohamed is 15 😮 https://t.co/GtWa4VnDMC @NewsFootballAUS @TheTiserSport 2 hours ago

jtwknowles

James Knowles RT @FOXFOOTBALL: STORY: https://t.co/uD5WOnUsZc 2 hours ago

24_mercato

MercatoX Only Top Sources News Brisbane Roar [1]-1 Adelaide United : Muratovic 68' (great goal) https://t.co/yvy5Fzk5gk 2 hours ago

meTrollFootball

TrollFootball.me Brisbane Roar [1]-1 Adelaide United : Muratovic 68' (great goal) https://t.co/hoF75Mk8nh 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.