Indy Football Richarlison a snip at £85m? Five things we learned from Everton's win over Crystal Palace https://t.co/SR2rmItiN6 1 minute ago encyclopector RT @F365: FT: Everton 3-1 Crystal Palace. Goals from Bernard, Richarlison and Calvert-Lewin lift the Toffees up to seventh and five points… 2 minutes ago Football365 FT: Everton 3-1 Crystal Palace. Goals from Bernard, Richarlison and Calvert-Lewin lift the Toffees up to seventh an… https://t.co/OcPgTyOr7J 2 minutes ago 90 Minutes Football News Everton vs Crystal Palace: Five things we learned as Richarlison shines and Jordan Pickford wavers - The Independen… https://t.co/uHyS5O7W01 3 minutes ago matchdaydeals Everton are unbeaten in five matches at home and are unbeaten in 80% of home league games this term that they start… https://t.co/YKEoPMgk6d 2 hours ago matchday.ng 🇳🇬 Everton are unbeaten in five matches at home and are unbeaten in 80% of home league games this term that they start… https://t.co/Lq2mX5Hlue 2 hours ago matchdaydeals Everton are unbeaten in five matches at home and are unbeaten in 80% of home league games this term that they start… https://t.co/q21ulcM4Mp 2 hours ago Sporting Index After last week’s incredible scenes against Watford, can Carlo’s men extend their unbeaten league run to five games… https://t.co/En7N3RYub3 3 hours ago