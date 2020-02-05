Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Bucks vs. Magic odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 8 predictions from projection model on 34-18 run

Bucks vs. Magic odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 8 predictions from projection model on 34-18 run

CBS Sports Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Saturday's Bucks vs. Magic matchup 10,000 times.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Celtics vs. Magic odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 5 predictions from advanced model on 34-18 run

The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Wednesday's Celtics vs. Magic matchup 10,000 times.
CBS Sports

South Carolina Upstate vs. UNC Asheville odds: College basketball picks, Feb. 6 predictions from proven model

The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between South Carolina Upstate and UNC-Asheville.
CBS Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb Bucks vs. Magic odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 8 predictions from projection model on 34-18 run https://t.co/NSIU0Wthxf #sports #feedly 4 hours ago

BASKETBALLBRANE

Carl Bradley Bucks vs. Magic odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 8 predictions from projection model on 34-18 run https://t.co/Drufdx1gsc via @CBSSports 4 hours ago

TipsSwish

Swish Tips🏀 DAILY DOUBLE UP🆙 Bucks @ Magic - Bucks Highest Scoring Quarter Clippers @ Timberwolves - Clippers Money Line Odds - 1.02/1 £20 ➡️ £40.40 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.