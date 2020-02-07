Dream debut for Kyle Jamieson, wins Player of the Match as New Zealand beat India by 22 runs in 2nd ODI

Saturday, 8 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

New Zealand's debutant pacer Kyle Jamieson has called his maiden international game surreal after he won the 'man-of-the-match' in their 22-run win over India on Saturday. The Black Caps took a 2-0 lead in the three-match series as Jamieson scored a vital partnership with Ross Taylor and then took 2-42 to seal the victory. 👓 View full article

