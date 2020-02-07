Global  

Dream debut for Kyle Jamieson, wins Player of the Match as New Zealand beat India by 22 runs in 2nd ODI

Zee News Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
New Zealand's debutant pacer Kyle Jamieson has called his maiden international game surreal after he won the 'man-of-the-match' in their 22-run win over India on Saturday. The Black Caps took a 2-0 lead in the three-match series as Jamieson scored a vital partnership with Ross Taylor and then took 2-42 to seal the victory.
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Post-match Analysis from Auckland

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Post-match Analysis from Auckland 04:39

 New Zealand edged India by 22 runs in second ODI at Eden Park in Auckland to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Recent related videos from verified sources

India vs New Zealand | 2nd ODI preview: Ground report from Auckland [Video]India vs New Zealand | 2nd ODI preview: Ground report from Auckland

After losing the first ODI, India will look to level the three-match series in Auckland, where New Zealand doesn't enjoy a particularly good record.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:41Published

Watch: India sweat it out ahead of 2nd ODI against New Zealand [Video]Watch: India sweat it out ahead of 2nd ODI against New Zealand

India practiced ahead of 2nd ODI against New Zealand. 'Men in Blue' sweat it out in the practice session. India lost the 1st ODI against New Zealand by 4 wickets. Both teams will lock horns in 2nd ODI..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Cricket-NZ bowlers seal 22-run victory, series win over India

An ill Tim Southee and superb debut from Kyle Jamieson helped New Zealand to a tense 22-run victory over India in their second one day international at Eden Park...
Reuters India

2nd ODI: New Zealand beat India by 22 runs to seal series 2-0

India suffered a 22-run defeat at the hands of New Zealand in the second one-dayer to lose the three-match series at Eden Park on Saturday. Martin Guptill and...
IndiaTimes

Tweets about this

Ankit68419889

Jankari News India Vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Kyle Jamieson Dream Debut Helps NZ Clinch Series https://t.co/YTXxC2wYlD https://t.co/Be7nqhJcZW 2 hours ago

CricketFanatik

Cricket Fanatic RT @ESPNcricinfo: It's been a dream debut for Kyle Jamieson so far 👏 https://t.co/Aq4LC8OkYa | #NZvIND https://t.co/Rvz2zuYVWb 2 hours ago

OmmcomNews

Ommcom News Right-arm fast bowler Kyle Jamieson had a dream debut as he starred with both bat and ball to help New Zealand clin… https://t.co/kDf9Ewurij 3 hours ago

CricketTimesHQ

The Cricket Times Dream debut for Kyle Jamieson #NZvIND https://t.co/R9pMxMFjsu 3 hours ago

Wesley000051

Wesley00005 A dream debut for Kyle Jamieson, impressed with both bat and ball. His partnership with Taylor was probably the tur… https://t.co/0pXOFEBoN3 5 hours ago

Dreamer68698214

Dreamer22 Dream debut for Kyle Jamieson with the bat and also the ball..👏👏👏👏 well deserved MOM #NZvIND 5 hours ago

sharif_paracha

Muhammad Sharif Paracha So far dream debut for Kyle Jamieson against #India #NZvIND 5 hours ago

