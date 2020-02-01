Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Yeovil Town v Notts County - live updates from FA Trophy clash at Huish Park

Yeovil Town v Notts County - live updates from FA Trophy clash at Huish Park

Wells Journal Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Yeovil Town v Notts County - live updates from FA Trophy clash at Huish ParkThe two sides are competing for a place in the quarter-finals.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Yeovil Town v Chorley - live updates from National League clash at Huish Park

Yeovil Town v Chorley - live updates from National League clash at Huish ParkThe Glovers are looking for a first win in four league matches this afternoon
Western Gazette

Derby County v Northampton Town Live - all the build up to the FA Cup replay

The Rams face their League Two opponents in a fourth-round replay at Pride Park Stadium with a fifth-round clash against Manchester United the prize
Derby Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bbcbristolsport

BBC Bristol sport FT: Yeovil Town 1-2 Notts County Notts County make progress in the FA Trophy, despite ending the game with only 9… https://t.co/GT88sSGmQE 23 minutes ago

wsnlsoccer

WSNLSOCCER Buildbase FA Trophy Results Aveley FC 2 Chelmsford 1 Barnet 3 Barrow AFC 0 Concord Rangers E-T Leamington (Extra Ti… https://t.co/mi8kj2RX1d 29 minutes ago

SomLiveSport

Somerset Live Sport We're into the final minute as Yeovil chase an equaliser against Notts County. Can they find one? #YTFC #Notts https://t.co/FXoHcRAHi6 39 minutes ago

SomLiveSport

Somerset Live Sport Notts County are down to nine men at Yeovil as Damien McCrory goes off injured. Can the Glovers capitalise on the n… https://t.co/tIeTYqjHkz 48 minutes ago

SomLiveSport

Somerset Live Sport GOAL! Yeovil Town 1-2 Notts County (Courtney Duffus 77) - Duffus scores with his first touch to halve the deficit.… https://t.co/E7fKWqcT5V 49 minutes ago

ftg_soccer

Football Live Scores GOAL! Yeovil Town in England Fa Trophy Yeovil Town 1-2 Notts County GOAL! Port Vale in England League Two Northampt… https://t.co/PdYuImJpf9 50 minutes ago

ftg_soccer

Football Live Scores GOAL! Fylde in England Fa Trophy Dorking Wanderers 2-3 Fylde GOAL! Yeovil Town in England Fa Trophy Yeovil Town 1-2… https://t.co/PgOUhxmCsl 51 minutes ago

FWPYeovilTown

FWP Yeovil Town GOAL: @FWPYEOVILTOWN 1-2 @FWPNottsCounty https://t.co/UEtR90gqRh https://t.co/pgmukXlAYC 51 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.