Marcelo Bielsa urged to play Leeds United signings Jean-Kevin Augustin and Ian Poveda, as Danny Mills questions manager’s tactics

talkSPORT Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Danny Mills has criticised Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa for his stubborn team selections and has urged the boss to start playing January signings Jean-Kevin Augustin and Ian Poveda. Bielsa has already faced criticism this season for his treatment of 20-year-old Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah, who started just two Championship games in his loan spell at […]
