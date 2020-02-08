Honourable mention for Gopichand at IOC awards

Saturday, 8 February 2020 ( 4 days ago )

In what is a prestigious achievement India's chief national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand has been given an honourable mention by the International Olympic Committee at the 2019 Coaches Lifetime Achievement Awards. The 46-year old has been instrumental in shaping the careers of players like Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth, PV Sindhu, Sai Praneeth, Parupalli Kashyap and many more. 👓 View full article

