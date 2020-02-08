Sport24.co.za | Sublime Babar, Masood help Pakistan dominate Bangladesh Saturday, 8 February 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

Sparkling hundreds from Babar Azam and Shan Masood put Pakistan in command against Bangladesh on the second day of the first Test. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this All Things Cricket https://t.co/djWQlQQ7Ll | Sublime Babar, Masood help Pakistan dominate Bangladesh https://t.co/KVCyDEQE09 #cricketthingsSA 21 minutes ago